Prince Edward’s ex girlfriend Ruthie Henshall has spoken candidly about her former relationship, admitting that despite their strong connection, the romance was “never going to work.”

The actress and singer made the remarks during an appearance on Sunday Brunch, where she discussed her recently released memoir, The Showgirl and the Prince. The book revisits her five-year, on-and-off relationship with the Duke of Edinburgh, which began in 1988 while she was starring in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats.

As Henshall’s career flourished with leading roles in productions including Les Misérables, Miss Saigon and Crazy for You, balancing life as a rising theatre star with the demands of dating a senior royal became increasingly difficult.

Speaking to presenter Tim Lovejoy, Henshall acknowledged that the relationship faced obstacles from the beginning.

“He’s a prince and you’ve got a great career. It could never really work, could it?” Lovejoy asked.

The actress explained in her memoir that the pressures of keeping their relationship private, combined with their very different lifestyles and responsibilities, ultimately led the couple to accept that their future together was unlikely.

Despite the end of their romance, Henshall revealed that she and Prince Edward have remained in contact over the years. She recalled informing him that she had secured a publishing deal for her memoir and that he would feature prominently in its pages.

Gushing over him, she said, “He wasn’t just a prince; he was a prince of a man.

Prince Edward went on to marry Sophie Rhys-Jones, now the Duchess of Edinburgh, in 1999. The couple have since built a family together and remain senior working members of the Royal Family.