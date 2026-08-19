The Duke, of Edinburgh, Prince Edward visited Dance Base, a contemporary and traditional centre for dance in Edinburgh’s Grass market, to champion its work assisting dance artists, overseas exchange initiatives and local community projects.

Details of the engagement were also posted on social media for the rest of the Royal Family with the Duke meeting dancers at Dance Base as they were in rehearsal at that moment to see the charity using dance.

The Prince holds the position as Patron of the charitable organization. “As Patron, The Duke of Edinburgh visited Dance Base in Scotland to meet artists in rehearsal and learn more about how the charity supports the wider community.” a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

The pictured engagement is one of Prince Edward’s most high profile visits since the memoir Ruthie Henshall released on her five years of romance with the King’s youngest brother gained nationwide headlines.

In the new publication the 55-year-old star of the West End reveals intimate details of the passionate trysts they had from the late 80’s up to 1993 when the love affair between the Prince and the Showgirl and The Prince called time on themselves.

Her Highness did not refer to any public claims made about His Royal Highness prior to Prince Edward meeting his wife Sophie prior to meeting her now wife. Neither was commented on from Buck House nor Prince Edward himself.