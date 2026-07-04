Prince George bids farewell to school before new chapter

Prince George has officially completed his last day at Lambrook School in Berkshire, a significant milestone in his young life.

The 12-year-old, who is poised to be the next king, is currently relishing his summer vacation before joining his father, Prince William, and his uncle, Prince Harry, in attending the prestigious Eton College this autumn.

Kensington Palace made the highly awaited announcement in an official statement early this month.

“Kensington Palace can confirm that Prince George will attend Eton College from this September,” the statement from the Prince of Wales’s office announced.

Breaking with Tradition The Prince’s departure from the co-ed prep school signifies the end of an era for Prince George, who had attended Lambrook with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince George’s enrollment at Eton aligns with a recent shift in the royal family’s educational choices initiated by his father.

Prince William became the first to break from tradition when he enrolled in the famed boys’ boarding school. King Charles III and Prince Philip both attended the formidable Gordonstoun school in Scotland, where King Charles found his time particularly difficult, while Prince William flourished.

The close proximity of Eton to Windsor Castle was one of Prince William’s favorite aspects of the school; he recalled that he often strolled over to Queen Elizabeth II’s nearby residence to have tea with his grandmother on weekends.

Eton College’s $81,000-a-Year Elite Academics Just a short train ride from Windsor Castle, Eton College is one of Britain’s most revered educational institutions, established in 1440.

The elite all-boys boarding school, where tuition currently costs roughly $81,000 per year, has shaped many of the world’s leading politicians, aristocrats and cultural figures.

Among its many distinguished alumni are 20 British prime ministers-including David Cameron and Boris Johnson-and well-known actors such as Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Damian Lewis.