Prince George, the heir to the Royal Family and future King of Britain, is slowly becoming more aware of the royal role that lies ahead of him, according to reports.

The 11-year-old, eldest son of Prince William and Princess Catherine, will turn 12 on July 22. Sources suggest that Prince George is realising that his future will involve the responsibilities of the monarchy, along with the expectations and personal sacrifices that come with it.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the line of succession became clearer, and that moment reportedly helped bring the reality of his future role into sharper focus.

People close to the royal household say Prince George is treated with warmth and respect by palace staff, who are conscious of his position as a future monarch, while still ensuring he experiences a normal upbringing.

The Queen’s passing is also said to have led to more open conversations within the royal family about duty, service, and continuity. These discussions have helped him slowly grasp what life as a monarch actually involves.

However, reports also stress that Prince William and Princess Catherine are careful not to over burden the young prince. Their priority are to give him a balanced and happy childhood, while gently preparing him for the responsibilities that will eventually come his way.

For now, the focus remains on keeping that balance, allowing him to grow up like any other child, even as he gradually comes to terms with the very different life that awaits him.