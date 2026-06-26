Prince George heads to Eton after ‘years of research’ by William, Kate

Kensington Palace confirmed on June 16, 2026, that Prince George will attend Eton College starting this September, ending years of speculation about the future king’s secondary school.

The Decision: Why Eton Over Marlborough?

Prince William, 43, and Kate Middleton, 44, chose the £63,000-a-year all-boys boarding school after “a lot of research”, Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Ailsa Anderson told Media.

The couple toured Kate’s alma mater, Marlborough College, twice and considered a co-ed path to keep George with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. But ultimately, “George has always wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps”, a family source said.

William was “very keen” on Eton, while Kate was initially “on the fence”. “Ultimately, it will have been a joint decision, but William always wanted Eton and thinks it’s the right place for George. It breeds leaders”.

Eton’s Appeal: Stability, Leadership, and Proximity

Founded in 1440 by King Henry VI, Eton has educated 20 prime ministers and generations of aristocracy. William attended from 1995–2000, calling it a “much-needed haven” during his parents’ turbulent divorce and Diana’s 1997 death.

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith says Eton will give George “a rigorous education he will need for his role”. The school is just a 15-minute drive from the family’s Forest Lodge home, and visible from Windsor Castle.

“The days of sending your child 200 miles away to school are long gone,” said Melanie Sanderson of The Good Schools Guide. “Eton College is head and shoulders above other schools… It’s not stuffy”.

Tradition vs Modern Eton

George, who turns 13 on July 22, will wear Eton’s iconic black tailcoat, waistcoat and pin-striped trousers. The school costs about $80,000/£63,298 a year.

While steeped in tradition, Eton has evolved. “Yes, Eton stands for tradition, but it has moved with the times and now has a more diverse student body than it had—even in William’s day”.

Both William and Prince Harry attended Eton. For William, it offered stability, mentorship from housemaster Andrew Gailey, and lifelong friends. “George will benefit from a group of friends who will remain close and loyal”.

No Special Treatment for George

Prince George received “no special treatment” and completed the same application process as other students. He’ll leave Lambrook School after a leavers party and celebrate his 13th birthday with close friends.

What’s Next

The Wales family will “hunker down and spend the summer together in Norfolk before the big move to Eton”. George becomes the second future king to attend Eton, following William, who was the first senior royal to enroll in 1995.