Prince George wins heartfelt praise from godfather

Prince George will begin a whole new chapter this fall when he joins his dad and older brother at Eton College! Prince William and Kate’s eldest son will officially trade in his school bag for a school-uniform for his first day as an Eton student in September. Now that he is just a few short months away, we are getting a behind-the-scenes peek of what Prince George will be up to.

Prince George’s godfather, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, recently dished about the transition. The former Principal Private Secretary for both Prince William and Prince Harry was a student at Eton himself, and spoke with HELLO! Magazine’s “A Right Royal Podcast.”

George’s godfather shared how he is beyond thrilled for the future King of the United Kingdom, explaining the upcoming educational experience at the famous boarding school will grant Prince George “all sorts of amazing things.”

Unlocking “A Great Privilege” at Eton College

While Jamie admits his alma mater has changed dramatically since his days as a student, he insists that the school campus has become “better.” He pointed to the extensive range of extracurriculars available to students that are uniquely suited to future leaders, saying, “You can do anything you want,” including joining “amazing societies – debating societies, history of art societies – where incredible people come down. Now that is a great privilege.”

The decision to enroll Prince George in the exclusive, all-boys boarding school, officially confirmed in June 2026, will see the now 12-year-old change from Lambrook School in Berkshire to begin his secondary school career at the venerable institution.

A Lesson in Royal Public Service

Though George will have numerous global opportunities through his elite education, Jamie acknowledged the responsibility and duty associated with it all, and in particular the pressure placed on a soon-to-be head of state.

“I’m not saying this to lecture poor old George, but if anybody goes to that sort of place you’ve got to take the opportunity to live it,” Jamie explained in the interview. “And actually, dare I say, you’ve got to then realize how lucky you’ve been, and you’ve got to pay back in some way. Whether it’s through public service, the military or whatever, you’ve got to pay back.”

In any event, the privilege of it is something he will not want to waste.

A Strong Foundation for the Future King

Located a short drive from Windsor Castle, Eton will provide Prince George the opportunity to spend time with his royal parents while he adjusts to his new boarding school life, as they’ll be able to bring him home for weekend visits. As second in line to the throne, George’s time at the exclusive academy is seen as crucial preparation for his life of duty, with the school’s structured environment expected to help him gain the experience needed to reign.