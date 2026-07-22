Prince George’s special request revealed

Prince George, who is second in line to the British throne, was at the forefront of decisions about his schooling. The young royal apparently asked his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, if he could try boarding at the private prep school once a week.

Royal author and commentator Robert Jobson revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were happy to indulge their eldest son’s wish to try the schooling arrangement, so that he could “be part of a collective.”

“He asked them if he could board weekly at Lambrook, the Prince and Princess of Wales gave the go-ahead.

It helped him grow, to be part of a collective,” Jobson told the Daily Mail. He revealed his request to the paper amid the news Prince William let slip earlier that his young son now boards “every night.”

During an interview with Heart Radio UK, William made a joke as he addressed Charlotte and Louis – saying: “Charlotte and Louis-because George was boarding last night-if you’re listening, make sure you’re on time, please, and make sure you’re not fighting over who listens to what this morning.”

George Is Said to Be a ‘Considered and Measured’ Kid Friends say that even though he knows the vast responsibility he will face, George is very much a grounded 10-year-old boy who is into environmental conservation and music, following the path of his father Prince William and the King.

A friend of the family recently revealed to The Sun: “At home, behind closed doors, he’s very much like a lot of ten-year-olds.

“George is thoughtful and measured and certainly not a show-off or an extrovert by nature. He has strong interests in music and conservation and a natural concern for the environment which, of course, he has inherited from his father and grandfather King Charles III.

He’s also already learning the importance of discretion, with careful choices regarding his closest friendships due to his unique position.”

George boarding is said to be a key factor in developing his social bonds with his school mates as well as preparing him for a future within the royal family.