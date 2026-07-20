Prince Haakon marks birthday amid Norway's mourning

King Harald of Norway, left, and Prince Haakon, in April of 2020. (NTB) – Norway – A new official photo was released by the Royal Court on July 20th, to celebrate the 53rd birthday of the heir apparent to the throne.

The major milestone comes as the royal family recovers from a devastating wildfire that swept through the town of Drammen this past weekend, forcing more than 400 residents to evacuate their homes.

“Congratulations to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Haakon on his 53rd birthday!,” read a caption shared by the Royal Court accompanying the image, who posed with simple, modern attire.

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Humble celebrations after devastating fire Sunday marks a humble celebration for Prince Haakon, who had only just paid a visit to Krokstadelva, a district south west of Oslo, following a massive fire that ravaged a neighborhood before spreading into the woods surrounding the town Friday, July 17th. The wind-fanned fire, considered the worst in over a hundred years in Norway, destroyed or badly damaged upwards of 100 houses, leaving 400 people homeless.

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He met with emergency workers, volunteers and affected families Sunday in the shelter set up in Krokstadelva and was briefed on the current situation and ongoing recovery operations, acknowledging the gravity of the tragedy. “This is a very serious situation,” Prince Haakon told reporters visiting the disaster zone.

“I sympathize with everyone who has lost their houses and possessions as a result of this horrifying tragedy.”

Norwegian royal family pledges support despite lack of fatalities No deaths have been reported, but at least 14 people – including a few police officers – were treated for smoke inhalation as more than one hundred houses in Drammen, and much of its natural beauty, succumbed to the blaze.

Local volunteers from the Norwegian Red Cross, alongside the civil defence forces, worked with firefighters throughout the night to contain the fire and assisted those who lost their homes. King Harald V, the monarch of Norway, expressed solidarity, and the nation’s Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, offered words of support to victims, their families and the brave community members working toward recovery.