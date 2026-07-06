Prince Harry accepts Palace accommodation offer

The long-awaited joint family visit to the U.K. Has been reduced to a solo trip for Prince Harry just days before he was scheduled to embark on a trip to London. After the King made an olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Charles and Meghan will not accompany their youngest son on his first return visit in four years.

They will, however, make a visit to England in the near future.

The royal visit has been scaled down following concerns from Palace security and media leaks. What we know The royal pair was slated to head back to London as a family of four with their youngest son Prince Archie, 7, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 5, to commemorate the “One Year to Go” mark before the 2027 Invictus Games are held in Birmingham. The pair had considered living at one of the heavily armed royal estates. News spread rapidly that the pair had been invited by King Charles III to reside at one of the royal residences, specifically Buckingham Palace, during their brief stay.

While the monarch did express to Prince Harry that he is welcome to use one of his homes so that his grandchildren may visit their grandmother, sources close to the Sussexes have insisted accommodation never became an issue in the plan.

Prince Harry “furious” over Palace Security Leaks, according to an insider After The Sunday Times broke news of a potential Palace stay, Prince Harry’s team reportedly hit back stating the Duke was furious over the leaking of sensitive information to the press.

They suggested the move to inform media outlets of the possibility of their stay potentially endangered his wife Meghan and two young children as their location may become known to unwanted press photographers.

‘Royal and VIP Executive Committee’ refused Harry’s ‘taxpayer funded security request’ In addition to the Palace security concerns, the UK Home Office rejected the Duke’s “taxpayer funded security request” during a meeting last Monday with officials.

Prince Harry has been attempting to gain police protection for himself and his wife from the British Government so they don’t need their American private security team while in the U.K. And the royal and VIP Executive committee ultimately determined he was not eligible.

According to Harry and Meghan’s spokesman: “The issue has never been accommodation. The issue is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit.”