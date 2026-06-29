Prince Harry aims to bring Meghan and children to UK next week

Prince Harry is still working to bring Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet to the UK next week, although the safety of his wife and children is still a major roadblock. Should all plans proceed, it would be their first return to Britain with his family of three in over two years.

Harry previously made it clear that he would not bring his family back to the UK unless proper safety measures were implemented.

He informed the media, “I can’t see a way of being able to make it work for the family and still see my father and my brothers…”.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with the protection being offered. “I’m not looking to have huge security presence when I’m at events, I’m looking to protect my family.”

Security the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) vs. The Sussexes

Harry’s security concerns are rooted in disputes with the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, or Ravec. Ravec makes the decision of the level of security protection each royal will receive based on what’s called the ” threat and risk analysis.”

Prince Harry’s legal team had attempted to challenge a 2020 decision from Ravec to remove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from protection status after they stepped down as working members of the royal family; it also attempted to secure protective policing in Britain; however, that case was lost.

“The Duke continues to explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the UK,” a spokesperson said in a Monday statement.

What this visit might entail

A trip to the United Kingdom could give Harry the opportunity to promote the Invictus Games – the 2026 edition will be hosted in Birmingham – but he said in a prior statement, he was “very excited to come and see them all this year and is trying to arrange that.” Harry was previously offered to stay on a royal property, but still warned that “risk follows the person not the place” and safe accommodation is not sufficient.

He believes he can get adequate security from public spaces to private settings where various events could potentially take place as he has done in several public speaking engagements.

A spokesperson for The Home Office has refused to reveal the details but explained any necessary arrangements will “robust and proportionate.”

The timeline for meeting extended family

Harry and Meghan were in England for Queen Elizabeth II’s burial in September 2022. Their two youngest children, as well as their King Charles III grandfather and most of their royal cousins, have not yet made their visit in person.

But as this most recent potential visit grows closer, it would serve as a milestone if it’s successful, as the children wouldn’t change their current agenda if this plan to bring them on the visit pans out.

Harry also went solo back in September 2025 to meet his father, as one piece of progress to extend the hand of reconciliation.