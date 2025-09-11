Prince Harry and King Charles reunite after 18 months apart

Prince Harry and King Charles reunited yesterday for the first time in more than a year and a half, marking an important moment for the Royal Family.

The father and son, who have been estranged since Harry stepped down as a working royal in 2020, last met in February 2024 when the King was undergoing cancer treatment.

Prince Harry travelled to London earlier this week to attend the WellChild Awards and extended his stay, raising expectations of a meeting. Yesterday, he was seen arriving at Clarence House before spending just under an hour with King Charles.

The Royal Standard was raised at Buckingham Palace earlier in the day, signalling that the monarch was in the capital.

The Royal Family has been under public scrutiny in recent months, and this reunion suggests a step towards easing tensions. Prince Harry and King Charles are believed to have been building towards this moment, with reports of quiet exchanges between their offices.

Prince Harry’s aides were spotted meeting with the King’s communications team earlier this summer, and he has reportedly offered to coordinate diaries with the Royal Family to avoid clashes.

While the discussion between Prince Harry and King Charles remains private, the meeting is seen as a small but significant step towards repairing their strained relationship. For the Royal Family, it also signals that dialogue remains possible despite years of distance.

Prince Harry’s visit to the UK also included a stop at Imperial College London’s Centre for Injury Studies, where he highlighted work on children affected by conflict and natural disasters. His office announced that he and Meghan Markle would donate nearly £370,000 through their foundation to support injured children in Gaza and Ukraine.

Although Prince Harry and King Charles have now reunited, relations between Prince Harry and Prince William remain cold. William, busy with Royal Family duties in Cardiff, did not meet his brother, and it is considered highly unlikely the two will see each other during this visit.

