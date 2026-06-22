LONDON: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s expected return to Britain is back in the headlines, but this time their planned visit is drawing sharp criticism.

Sky News Australia host Danica De Giorgio called the couple’s UK trip plan a “money-making exercise” during her show, according to reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may travel to the UK next month in July with children Archie and Lilibet. If it happens, it will be the first time in more than 4 years that the full family visits Britain together.

De Giorgio claimed the trip is not just personal or family-related. She said it could be aimed at gathering material for future interviews, books and TV projects. Speaking sarcastically, she suggested Harry and Meghan might be “chasing more financial gains” and collecting content for new documentaries or special programs.

The host also alleged the couple has gained global attention by criticizing the royal family in the past and may try to highlight similar issues again.

She pointed to contradictions in Harry’s past statements. De Giorgio noted that he once raised security concerns in the UK and said it was difficult to bring his children there. Now reports say he is preparing to visit with the entire family.

She questioned whether Harry and Meghan will get a warm welcome from the public or the royal family, especially after years of interviews, Netflix projects and memoirs that strained ties with the Palace.

De Giorgio added that while Harry and Meghan have repeatedly stressed the need for privacy, critics say they have stayed in the media spotlight.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to the US. Since then, interviews, documentaries and public statements have kept them in global headlines.

There was no immediate response from Prince Harry or Meghan Markle to the comments.