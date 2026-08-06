Prince Harry and Meghan's dogs crash birthday celebration plans

The Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex rang in her 45th birthday with an adorable behind-the-scenes peek at life in her Montecito home – and some hilarious antics with the family’s furry friends.

To celebrate Meghan Markle’s August 4 birthday, candid video posted online shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attempting to deck out their two rescue pups, black Labrador Pula and beagle rescue dog, Mia, in tiny silver party hats.

The playful styling soon turned into a circus act as neither dog was particularly interested in participating. The rescue beagle was seen squirming on the floor while her party hat was smushed underneath her, and the Labrador pup was seen walking around with her hat in her mouth.

“Oh dear,” Prince Harry could be heard saying, while Meghan burst out into a laugh.

When the party hat was on the Labradors head and temporarily stayed put it fell off during a stretch. “I’ll take that off. I’m sorry!” Meghan said while taking the hat off the dog’s head.

The Duke and Duchess’ have always lived in a home that celebrates rescue animals. Meghan adopted her beagle dog, Guy, when she made her move from Toronto to the UK back in 2017. He remained with the Duke and Duchess throughout their transition to California before his passing in January 2025.

Prince Harry adopted Pula not long after the royal wedding in May 2018. They grew their rescue dog pack when they adoptedMia in December 2022 from a testing and breeding facility in Virginia through the Beagle Freedom Project.

Shannon Keith, one of the organization’s volunteers, had recalled Meghan’s eagerness to adopt a senior dog: “She was like, ‘No, we don’t want a Christmas puppy, we want ones we can help who are older.'”

The Duchess shares her August 4 birthday with the late Queen Mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, who’s birthday also falls on this day in 1900.

Prince Harry wrote about King Charles III’s realization of this historic date in his 2023 memoir, Spare: “The bond between Meg and Pa, always strong, grew even stronger during that weekend.

One night, over pre-dinner cocktails, Fred Astaire playing in the background, it emerged that Meg shared a birthdate with Pa’s favourite person: Gan-Gan,” Harry wrote. “‘Amazing,’ Pa said with a smile.”

Her lifestyle brand, As Ever, also celebrated Meghan’s birthday with an Instagram carousel of photos from her childhood, combined with fan messages.