Prince Harry announces trip on same day Prince William kicks off his Brazil visit

Prince Harry is set to make his mark in Canada at the same time his estranges brother Prince William embarks on his long-planned trip to Brazil.

On Monday, November 3, the Duke of Sussex’s office announced his upcoming visit – the same day the Prince of Wales landed in Rio for his 2025 Earthshot Prize event.

According to the announcement, the 41-year-old prince is set to travel to Toronto, Canada, for a series of events ahead of Remembrance Day- a solemn event commemorated by the royal family for generations.

Harry’s trip date overlap with William’s 5-days visit to Rio de Janeiro, where he will undertake various engagement tied to Earthshot Prize throughout the week.

The future king is set to attend the Earthshot Awards on Wednesday at the Museum of Tomorrow and on the same day Harry is scheduled to step out in Canada.

However, the Duke of Sussex’s Cannada trip was reportedly planned nearly a year ago and Royal communications teams were priorly informed of the plans, as per PEOPLE.

The outlet further suggested that the timing of the main event is established by the charity, not Prince Harry.

Prince William and Prince Harry have been embroiled in a bitter rift since the duke stepped down from his royal duties and relocated to California with wife Meghan Markle and their kids in 2020.