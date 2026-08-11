Prince Harry asks Meghan Markle to bring back kids to the UK for this reason

According to reports, Prince Harry has apparently made an emotionally touching request to Meghan Markle to fly to the United Kingdom with their kids for Invictus Games 2027 to be held in Birmingham.

The Duke of Sussex desperately wants his wife and children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to come to the UK with him, but Meghan’s not interested due to security risks.

Why does Prince Harry want a UK family trip?

2027’s Invictus Games announcement at Birmingham has caused immense pressure.

On The Sussex family’s calendar as Invictus Games’ founder and Patron Harry considers the games one of the greatest achievements of his life. Apparently, Harry has feelings that the sporting event’s returned to British territory, wouldn’t be complete without the involvement of Meghan and the little ones joining him on the games and would serve as a stepping stone for renewing connections with the UK citizens.

Explaining Meghan Markle’s security issues Despite claims suggesting that Prince Harry desperately wishes to spend more time in UK, Meghan Markle doesn’t want to get back to London to be on the British soil as easily.

Since the pair of Sussexes decided to step back as a high-ranked official members of royal family in 2020, automatically full-time police protection from RAEV (royalty and public figures, and their protection executive)- Security Department has been withdrawn.

Meghan wants security to be absolute if they were to visit Britain

The priority is the security and privacy of Archie and Lilibet,” the source close to the Duchess revealed. “Right now, a non-royal related trip to UK is very much out of discussion.”

The disconnect with relatives Following Invictus, the other strong emotion is Harry’s personal plea wanting for his children to bond with the paternal family, but because of various restrictions the opportunity is quite scarce.

Having lived primarily in Montecito, Meghan and Prince Harry’s little children have had no meaningful visits, and now that Prince William is stepping up in duties to take over more of the late King’s health-treatment-dependent engagements. The King’s ongoing health recovery has further increased the worry on Harry’s side which could further isolate children from the UK and their wider-than immediate royal families.

As of currently there are no official details aboutwhether the Meghan and childrenwill be part of Harry’s return to UK for the gamesand most speculate it depends on the final decision that will eventually be made regarding the security matters.