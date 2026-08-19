When Prince Harry broke down in court while defending Meghan Markle against press intrusion

Prince Harry has spoken out in London’s High Court, giving emotional testimony as part of a privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

“They Made My Wife’s Life An Absolute Misery”

Testifying on January 21, 2026, the Duke of Sussex said the decision to sue came after his relationship with Meghan Markle became public. He told the court he was troubled by “vicious persistent attacks on, harassment of and intrusive, sometimes racist articles concerning Meghan”.

Becoming visibly emotional, Harry said: “They have made my wife’s life an absolute misery, my Lord”. He also accused journalists of “inventing quotes,” stalking, and threatening his personal security.

Legal Battle Over Alleged Leaks and Privacy Breaches

Harry and 6 other claimants, including Sir Elton John, allege the publisher used unlawful methods such as hiring private investigators and accessing private records from the 1990s to 2010s. Associated Newspapers has denied the claims as “preposterous smears”.

A judge dismissed a related part of the case in October, calling it an “involved sideshow”. The main trial is set for January 2026.

Context: Ongoing Tension with Media

Harry referenced the royal family’s old “never complain, never explain” policy, saying he was “conditioned to accept it”. In his memoir Spare, he wrote that he pushed for a public statement to defend Meghan in 2016 because “silence is the best option” was not working.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and now live in California with children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.