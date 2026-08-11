Prince Harry breaks royal protocol after BGT performance

Prince Harry was deeply moved following a breathtaking performance by the winner of Britain’s Got Talent, Sydnie Christmas, at David Foster Foundation charity gala in Canada.

The Duke of Sussex was photographed in tears after an impressive concert by the singer to thank her on backstage.

Touching backstage moments with Sydnie Christmas. Christmas, a 31-year-old singer who scooped first place on Britain’s Got Talent 2024, delivered two deeply emotive renditions in a moving performance on stage.

The winner sang a heartwarming cover of “Tomorrow,” from the movie Annie, and Frank Sinatra’s classic hit “My Way.” Each anthem carries inspirational themes of self-belief, courage, and resilience; messages that clearly moved the Duke, with a tear visible on his eye.

“I felt every word, I really felt that down the back of my throat,” HRH the Prince reportedly told Christmas immediately after she exited the stage, while hugging her.

He later wrapped a welcoming embrace around the Welsh songstress, a heartwarming, authentic interaction which emphasised the raw emotional impact of the performance. Sharing the photograph on Instagram Christmas said that meeting the Prince “was an absolute pinch me moment” and calling the royal “the most loveliest soul”.

Stage quips and Royal connection. All this heartfelt tribute took place after a comedic jest the songwriter had during her live gig earlier on that evening. Having performed for none other than King Charles on other occasions including one at The Royal Variety Show, the British signer ribbed fun at her Royal connection with the family during her act.

“When I was on stage… I was like you know I met his dad before and sorry he couldn’t make it he sent me instead”, she said. Christmas admitted that this jest is a familiar anecdote she pulls out to lighten the mood, especially when she is nervoues, but added “But Harry started laughing”.

It has undoubtedly been a significant year for the songstress, and this appearance in Canada adds yet another milestone achievement. Sydney Christmas is set to release her new single “Spirit” before unveiling her highly-anticipated second studio record, The Artist, on October 2.