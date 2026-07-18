Prince Harry breaks silence on King Charles' health

In a rare and welcome statement, Prince Harry offered a reassuring update on his father King Charles III, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

The Duke of Sussex delivered the news during an unannounced appearance at the Time100 Sports Gala in New York City. The report comes from the private event, where attendees said the Duke, when asked about the King, gave a brief but positive reply: “He’s doing great.”

The Good News in King Charles’s Recovery While Buckingham Palace has remained private about the type of cancer the King has, updates throughout his diagnosis have been cautiously optimistic, with recent statements detailing how the medical team was slowly and safely beginning to scale back certain treatment plans.

The statement from Prince Harry comes from the same event where he previously engaged with his family for personal meetings, such as his visit with King Charles at Highgrove House. Celebrating the Impact of Sport Along with the private update about his father’s health, the Duke of Sussex also addressed the gala audience to share an inspiring message about the sport’s enduring positive impact, moving beyond merely the wins.

“It’s a genuine honor to join you this evening to recognize and celebrate the genuine strength and impact of sports,” Harry said to the crowd. “I don’t mean the victories and the record books alone.

“It’s where you first understood that working together meant something significant. You learned to build your character, your resolve and your identity within those lines,” he continued, adding that sports taught us to “embrace the challenges and triumph against adversity.”