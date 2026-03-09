Prince Harry captures sweet snap of Meghan Markle and Lilibet for Women’s Day

Meghan Markle marked International Women’s Day by sharing a touching new photo featuring herself with daughter Princess Lilibet – captured by none other than her husband, Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, posted the image on Instagram on Sunday, March 8. The sweet photo shows Meghan and 4-year-old Lilibet cuddling together on a beach, offering a rare glimpse of the young royal.

In the caption, Meghan wrote a heartfelt message celebrating her daughter and the women of the future. “For the woman she will one day be… Happy International Women’s Day,” she wrote, adding that the photo was taken by “Papa Sussex,” a playful reference to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

The post continues Meghan’s tradition of honoring International Women’s Day with meaningful tributes. The annual day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women around the world.

Last year, Meghan also marked the occasion by sharing a previously unseen photo of Lilibet with Prince Harry as part of a series of images dedicated to the important women in her life.

“Happy International Women’s Day!” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Celebrating the strong women around us & the girls with dreams who will become women with vision. Also thanking those who uplift us every day.”