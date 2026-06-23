Prince Harry concerned over Meghan's new direction

Word is spreading that Prince Harry is experiencing a moment of internal strife over his wife Meghan Markle’s recent entrepreneurial efforts, as sources reveal the Duchess of Sussex is facing some criticism for what’s being described as “blurring the lines between philanthropy and personal profit.”

The furor over this comes at what is shaping up to be a crucial and sensitive moment, as the Duke and Duchess are preparing to journey back to the United Kingdom with their two young children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – for the upcoming “One Year To Go” countdown events for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

The Affiliate Link Scandal Causing Controversy The issue in question centers around claims published in Heat Magazine that the Duchess of Sussex has been accused of exploiting Prince Harry’s beloved Invictus Games, a world-renowned sports tournament that he established to benefit wounded and veteran service members, by using affiliate links for products and clothing that she has previously worn at Invictus Games events.

Affiliate links generate a direct financial commission from each purchase made using a specific link, which has sparked concerns that the Duchess may have crossed an ethical boundary with her business tactics. “She’s blurring the lines between philanthropy and personal profit,” a source revealed to the publication.

“If the money she made was going back to Invictus, there’d be no questions asked.

But the money is going into her account, and that is absolutely raising eyebrows.” The insider went on to point out that since the Invictus Games are a costly operation, primarily funded by corporate sponsors, individual donors and taxpayers, some supporters view her monetized wardrobe as “tone-deaf.”

Prince Harry Finding It ‘Difficult to Defend’ This publicity could not come at a worse time for Prince Harry. The Invictus Games remain arguably his most prized personal achievement and the wellspring of most of the global goodwill that he enjoys, and he is typically ferociously protective of his wife. But even Harry may struggle to put a positive spin on this latest development.

“Harry is always going to defend Meghan publicly, but it’s no secret this is making him deeply uncomfortable,” said the tipster.

“The last thing he needs is even a whiff of impropriety at such a sensitive time.” Sources explained that there is also a contrast in how Meghan and Harry approach public controversies. He is highly sensitive to any potential damage to the reputations of his various charities, whereas she purportedly regards the criticism as unwarranted hyperbole and the product of an ongoing “witch hunt” against her.

For her part, she has viewed sharing inspiration with her followers from pieces she’s worn in the past through digital affiliate links as standard business practice.

High-Stakes Return to the UK In spite of the behind-the-scenes tensions, the Sussexes are forging ahead with their travel plans. The foursome is slated to fly from their Montecito, California home to the U.K. For official promotional engagements in connection with the Invictus Games “One Year To Go” events.

When they return to the spotlight in Britain, their actions and their approach to the sensitive issue of intertwining business with their charity work will no doubt be under scrutiny.