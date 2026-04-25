Prince Harry has continued the humanitarian legacy of his mother, Princess Diana, during recent a visit to Ukraine, where he supported landmine clearance efforts with the HALO Trust.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, joined the organization near the city of Bucha on April 24 to observe the latest advancements in de-mining technology. During the visit, he was seen operating an AI-powered drone designed to detect and map explosives, as well as a robot used to safely remove them from the ground.

Wearing a bright blue HALO vest similar to the protective gear Diana wore during her historic visit to Angola in 1997, Harry’s appearance echoed one of the most iconic images of his mother’s humanitarian work.

Princess Diana – who died in 1997 aged 36 – drew global attention to the dangers of landmines when she walked through a cleared path in an active minefield in Angola, advocating for a worldwide ban. At the time, the country was emerging from a prolonged civil war that had left millions of unexploded devices buried across communities.

Reflecting on the progress since then, Harry highlighted the role of modern technology in making the work safer and more effective. “When my mother visited Angola nearly 30 years ago, deminers carried out their work on their hands and knees,” he said in a statement. “Now they’re using drones, AI and robots for greater precision and protection. This isn’t just progress, it’s lifesaving.”

During the trip, Prince Harry also paid tribute to victims of the Russian occupation at a memorial in Bucha, where fighting between February and March 2022 left the area littered with landmines and unexploded munitions.