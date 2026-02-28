Prince Harry declines to address uncle Andrew’s scandal during new interview

Prince Harry is staying away from royal drama and keeping the spotlight firmly on his humanitarian work.

During a rare television interview during his two-day trip to Jordan, the Duke of Sussex declined to comment on the ongoing controversy surrounding his uncle, former Prince Andrew.

The 41-year-old royal spoke to Channel 4 News on February 27 after spending two days visiting medical facilities, aid organizations and a refugee camp in and around Amman with his wife, Meghan Markle.

At the start of the interview, the correspondent acknowledged the developing scandal in the United Kingdom and noted that Harry did not wish to discuss his family. Harry chose not to respond and instead emphasized the purpose of the visit.

“I understand you don’t wish to talk about your family, your uncle, things back in London you’re here because you don’t want to distract from the work you’re doing on the WHO and on Gaza,” the interviewer said. “Firstly why are you here in Jordan? Why is it so important to you?”

Harry ignored the mention of his uncle and wider family, choosing instead to focus on the purpose of the trip.

“I think, having spoken to Dr. Tedros [WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus] for many months now — well, years — but specifically months in the lead-up to this trip, it was really important for us to highlight the incredible work that Jordan does for this region,” he said.

The trip, undertaken in partnership with the World Health Organization, focused on humanitarian relief efforts and mental health support for communities affected by conflict and displacement.

During the visit, the Duke and Duchess toured Specialty Hospital in Amman, where they met medical evacuees from Gaza receiving urgent treatment. Harry noted that while global attention often shifts quickly, the humanitarian crisis remains constant for those living in the region.