Prince Harry demands apology for Meghan from royal family

Britain’s Prince Harry wants the royal family to issue an apology to his wife, Meghan Markle for all ‘they did’.

Ahead of the release of his bombshell memoir ‘Spare’ earlier this week, the Duke of Sussex sat with a foreign-based news outlet to make some more revelations and complaints about the British royals.

In his conversation, Harry also said that his wife and former actor, Meghan Markle deserve an apology from his family. “You know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you’ve been caught out, so just come clean,” Harry addressed the royals.

The Duke of Sussex also stated that ‘if people had listened’ when the couple shared their grievances, all of this would have been much different. “That’s the saddest part about it – it was all so avoidable. But they just couldn’t help themselves,” he told the publication.

“If you don’t lead by example, what is the point in living?” Harry concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the anticipated book of Prince Harry was out earlier this week. ‘Spare’ became the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever in the UK, and sold 400,000 copies across hardback, ebook and audio formats, within the hours of release.

The book has garnered attention around the world due to its disclosures about Harry’s accusations about his father King Charles, stepmother Camilla and elder brother Prince William.

