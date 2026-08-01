It is being reported that Prince Harry is still determined that he will reach out to members of the Royal Family to reconcile the divisions between the two parties, despite news emerging that he was frustrated by recent visits to his home country.

According to information from sources that have reportedly spoken to Closer magazine, the Duke of Sussex wants to spend time in the UK, and has acknowledged that nothing can be done with regard to the Royal Family without a concerted effort.

Navigating United Kingdom Links:

Recent information appears to confirm that Harry’s intent to make progress with regards to the family’s relationship has been a topic between him and Meghan Markle. After an unsuccessful recent trip to the UK was made without formal, public reconciliation, it is believed that things didn’t go quite as he may have expected, however he appears to still be determined:

* Long term goal: The Duke is said to be of the opinion that holding grudges is not going to make the family relationship any stronger in the future and intends to move on.

* Trust between them all again: Sources have been quoted as having been informed that Harry will work hard to build back trust between them.

Unseen family gatherings and boundaries with the public:

The speculation that surrounds the visit to see King Charles is in relation to privacy being prioritized over official meetings, with reports having emerged suggesting the two secretly met for a private family gathering at Highgrove house, with no official photos released by either Buckingham Palace orarchewell.

Reports are continuing that this visit between family has actually taken place, but as previously mentioned, it is said that there has not been official photographs released, showing that official engagement between each side is being limited and private family meetings are remaining somewhat a well guarded secret from the rest of the United Kingdom.

* The relationship: Prince Harry’s goal to mend the divisions within the Royal Family appears still strong in him.

* Meghan Markle: It is believed he has been discussing the trips to the UK and his plans to rebuild ties within the family with her.

* Privacy: All recent meetings between the Sussexes and senior members of the Royal Family have continued to remain within a private setting.