Prince Harry drops major UK return statement

Prince Harry has set the record straight amid persistent speculation about his impending visit to Britain. Sources close to the Duke of Sussex insisted personal security was the issue, not accommodation as has been widely reported.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told the media that he “and his immediate family” were facing “logistical challenges that have prevented a visit” in part due to “appropriate and proportionate protective security being provided throughout the entirety of the visit.”

“Safe accommodation is only one element of an effective protective security plan because risk follows the person, not the place, ” the spokesman added.

“The issue has never been accommodation. The issue is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit. ” They added there was a “block” over the RAVEC system which ensures a risk and protection strategy for all public figure visits.

It has emerged that an independent Risk Management Board agreed with RAVEC was necessary has yet to meet so the Duke’s team “has been unable to understand what the appropriate level of security would be so that its suitability, proportionality and adequacy can be evaluated.

” Mr Harry launched a legal challenge against the Home Office after being informed he would not receive any of his previous “world-beating” police security after stepping back from royal duty.

While the Duke, whose father the King is understood to have offered him a royal residence, previously said he was willing to fund public security protection, his request was rejected. His appeal against the decision was also later dismissed at the High Court.

A source close to the Duke maintained that despite the ongoing struggle, his visit has not been impacted so far and he would continue to explore all options to make it a family occasion so his children may visit his homeland.