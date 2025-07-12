Why Prince Harry’s tribute request was snubbed by Elton John

Prince Harry has revealed in his memoir Spare that Elton John declined his request to perform Candle in the Wind during the 2007 memorial concert for Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex shared that he had hoped for the same tribute that moved the world during Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997, but Elton John felt the song would be too grim for the occasion and chose to perform Your Song instead.

Elton John, a close friend of Princess Diana, had famously performed a revised version of Candle in the Wind at her funeral at Westminster Abbey.

That performance became a defining moment of the service and a symbol of public mourning. Despite Harry’s request for a repeat tribute ten years later, Elton John believed a more uplifting tone was appropriate.

Prince Harry described the original funeral performance as a moment etched into his memory, recalling how the song nearly brought him to tears as he walked behind his mother’s coffin alongside Prince William.

The experience has remained vivid in Harry’s recollections, which he explores deeply in Spare.

Elton John has stayed close to Prince Harry and Prince William since their mother’s passing.

He notably defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2019, when they were criticised for flying on private jets while advocating for environmental causes.

Elton John explained he had funded their trip to his villa in Nice and ensured the carbon footprint was offset.

Prince Harry also opens up in his book and interviews about his strained relationship with Prince William.

He believes Princess Diana would have been heartbroken by the rift between her sons, who were once inseparable.

In Spare, Prince Harry even alleges that William physically attacked him during an argument over Meghan Markle.

With the paperback edition of Spare set for release on October 24, the revelations surrounding Prince Harry, Elton John, and Princess Diana are once again drawing attention.