Prince Harry was spotted enjoying some downtime in Los Angeles as he stepping out for a relaxed lunch just days after his father, King Charles, concluded a high-profile visit to the United States.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, was seen dining with friends at the celebrity-favorite restaurant Nobu Malibu on May 4. Dressed casually in a green khaki shirt and dark trousers, Harry appeared at ease as he kept a low profile, adding sunglasses as he exited the venue.

The outing came shortly after King Charles and Queen Camilla wrapped up their official trip to the U.S., which took place from April 27 to April 30.

The visit included stops in Washington, D.C., New York City, and Virginia, marking a significant diplomatic tour tied to America’s 250th anniversary celebrations. The King later continued to Bermuda for a brief solo engagement.

Despite both father and son being in the United States around the same time, the two did not meet. Reports suggest that a reunion was unlikely given the tightly scheduled nature of the King’s state visit, where engagements are carefully planned down to the minute.

Prince Harry currently resides in California with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their two children, Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex. The family has been based in Montecito since stepping back from senior royal duties in 2020.