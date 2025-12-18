Prince Harry enjoys ski getaway with friends ahead of family Christmas

Prince Harry is hitting the slopes in Aspen!

On Wednesday, December 17, the Duke of Sussex was seen enjoying a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado, just days ahead of Christmas.

The father of two appeared relaxed and in high spirits as he hit the slopes with his pals including long-time friends – Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras.

“Prince Harry was with Nacho for about four hours on the mountains. The pair spent the day skiing and enjoyed lunch together at one of the restaurants at the resort,” an eye-witness shared with Hello!.

They further added, “Harry seemed happy and was also joined by a number of male friends on the slopes.”

For the outing, Prince Harry wore a mauve ski jacket which he paired with blue ski trousers and matching boots, while Figueras was seen wearing a navy puffer jacket with blue ski trousers.

Meghan Markle and their two kids – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – did not join him on the trip, but Harry is expected to return to the family’s home in Montecito, California, to celebrate Christmas with them.

Prince Harry’s love for skiing dates back to his childhood, when he frequently traveled to the Swiss resort of Klosters with his parents, the then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

He has since passed on his passion for the sport to his own children, introducing Archie and Lilibet to skiing during a family trip to Powder Mountain Ski Resort in Utah in February 2024.