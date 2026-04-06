Prince Harry enjoys skiing with Justin Trudeau and Olympian Eileen Gu

Prince Harry has been spotted enjoying time on the slopes alongside some high-profile company, appearing in a cheerful ski selfie with Justin Trudeau and Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu.

The photo, shared by Gu on April 2, shows the trio smiling as they ride a ski lift, dressed in full winter gear. Captioning the moment “This week!!”, the athlete offered fans a glimpse into her recent travels and downtime with friends.

Additional images in her post highlighted a mix of scenic views, meals and social moments, including time spent with Trudeau’s partner, Katy Perry.

Prince Harry and Justin Trudeau’s appearance together comes as no surprise, given their longstanding friendship. The Canadian leader previously supported Harry’s Invictus Games, even attending the Vancouver Whistler 2025 edition, where the pair were seen sharing lighthearted moments during events and ceremonies.

The ski outing also coincided with a family moment shared by Meghan Markle, who posted a video of Prince Harry teaching their son, Prince Archie, how to ski. In the clip, the young royal confidently glides down the slopes, prompting Meghan to caption the post, “My boys… Quick learner, Archie! So proud.”

Skiing holds a special place in Harry’s life, dating back to childhood holidays with his late mother, Princess Diana, in Austria. In his memoir Spare, he recalled fond memories of those trips and even revealed that he once considered working at a ski resort in Lech am Arlberg.