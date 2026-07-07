Prince Harry enjoys UK return despite Buckingham Palace rejection

Latest media reports claim that Prince Harry is thrilled to be back in the United Kingdom (UK) after arriving home. On Monday, the Duke of Sussex made his first public appearance in the UK, which quickly grabbed worldwide media attention.

Prince Harry attended a screening of the new documentary, The People I Shoot, in support of his longtime friend and photographer, Misan Harriman. A spokesperson for Prince Harry confirmed the appearance to PEOPLE, remarking, “He was at last night’s premiere to support his good friend Misan and his brilliant new film.”

“He’s really happy to be back in the U.K. and really looking forward to the week’s engagements,” the spokesperson continued.

The 41-year-old smiled for a photograph alongside his close friend, who has long been a confidant of the Sussexes. Notably, the photographer also accompanied the royal couple on their journey to Nigeria in May 2024.

This trip comes after it was confirmed that the prince, who has lived in the US for years, would be traveling to the UK without his wife and children. According to reports, King Charles offered the Duke a stay at Buckingham Palace; however, the couple did not accept the offer in time, and by the time they did, it was too late.