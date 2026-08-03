Prince Harry expresses concerns as Prince George prepares for Eton College

Before beginning a challenging new chapter in his life, Prince George, the son of Prince William, has reportedly received the blessings of his estranged uncle, Prince Harry.

The eldest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William is preparing to begin his schooling next month at Eton College, the same institution attended by both his father and Prince Harry.

Speaking to InTouch Weekly, an insider revealed the Duke of Sussex’s feelings regarding his nephew’s upcoming transition as the heir to the throne approaches this milestone.

“Harry has made no secret of the fact that he had a very hard time when he was at Eton,” the source stated. “All things considered, there were positives, but the level of pressure and scrutiny was pretty unbearable.”

The insider noted that Harry hopes George will have a much better experience than he did, though he remains anxious about the transition.

“Harry’s hoping George will have a much better time of it than he did, but of course he’s worried for him because he knows exactly what he’s about to face. He wishes he could be there to support George,” the source shared, adding, “Harry loves George dearly, but the sad fact is he really doesn’t even know him anymore.”

Highlighting the emotional distance between them, the tipster concluded:

“He was just seven years old the last time they spent any sort of proper time together, and now here he is, off to Eton and about to begin this big new chapter of his life.”

Reports suggest that Prince Harry has not spoken with the Prince and Princess of Wales’ family since the publication of his controversial memoir, Spare. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties and relocated from the UK in 2020.

In his book, Harry made several startling revelations regarding senior members of the Royal Family, including his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Catherine.