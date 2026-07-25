Prince Harry faces fresh warning by Princess Charlene

Princess Charlene of Monaco has issued a critical warning regarding water safety to coincide with World Drowning Prevention Day, July 25, 2023.

The former Olympic swimmer and royal foundation founder is reminding families all over the world to remain alert near water this summer – where, unfortunately, drowned are typically preventable through education and supervision.

Keep Cool and Stay Safe in the Pool, Experts Urge As the summer weather intensifies, and pools and coastal areas welcome more visitors,Princess Charlene’s official announcement shared on her foundation’s social media channels serve as a timely call to action.

‘On this World Drowning Prevention Day, I would like to remind everyone that these tragedies are often preventable,’ she began.

‘Learning to swim, knowing lifesaving techniques, and remaining vigilant can save lives,’ added HSH The Princess of Monaco. ‘The heat of the summer often lures families to cool off in swimming pools or the ocean. In such cases, active monitoring is even more crucial,’ Princess Charlene stated. ‘Drowning gives no warning; a few seconds of attention can make all the difference.

Throughout HSH’s career, she has championed initiatives aimed at enhancing water safety education and fostering learn to swim opportunities both in Monaco and in vulnerable communities in international coastal regions.

Summer Holiday Fun and Swimming Prowess The statement arrives as images of royal families vacationing this summer have been recently unveiled. The Duchess of Sussex revealed photos of a recent holiday which feature an innocent moment of Prince Harry gently tossing his three-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, into the pool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

It is widely reported Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have both gained high levels of comfort in the water while staying at the couple’s Montecito estate. From happy cannonballs to relaxing dips, summer waters create many cherished memories for families, but advocates like Princess Charlene emphasize the continued importance of safety.