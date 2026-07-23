Prince Harry faces heat after controversial comment resurfaces

After an 11 year-old dressing room interaction between Prince Harry and England ace Peter Crouch was resurfaced as clips circulated the web, the prince is back in the limelight and it begs the question- just what did he really say, under what circumstances, and what’s the latest with fans on social media?

The funny episode took place after a UNICEF charity match at Old Trafford in November 2015, after which the Duke of Sussex paid a visit to the changing room, which contained a group of jubilant footballers. Having shaken hands with all and sundry, Harry allegedly approached Crouch with what was deemed as “a cheeky dig” and questioned “How did you bag Abbey?” – his current spouse, model and presenter, Abbey Clancy.

What was Peter Crouch’s reaction to the royal intrusion?

The former striker has been known to reminisce about the interaction on various different media channels throughout the years such as BBC Radio 5 Live, The Graham Norton Show and most recently during the Stick to Football podcast episode.

He said that he was taken completely aback by the prince’s question: “I looked at him, totally blank face, [Jamie] Carragher started laughing like a lunatic and [David James] was looking at me like an idiot,” Crouch explained of the moment. “When I told Abbey she was quite chuffed that she had a mention from Prince Harry…” he added.

The prince’s words gave Crouch the opportunity to later laugh off his failure to produce a similar zinger at the time, “It was when he hadn’t met Meghan yet so I couldn’t really throw a similar line back!”

In light of the recent clip resurfacing, there have been a multitude of mixed reactions:

Critics stated that the word “bag” was considered too flippant for the Duke of Sussex, particularly as it was perceived as something to be used in a derogatory way when referring to the acquisition of a partner.

Defenders said the conversation was playful, with sport personalities. It had become a reoccurring joke to Crouch whose banter with the prince during the match proved to be hilarious.

At the time of Prince Harry’s comment, and after its recent resurgence, neither party seemed to view it as something it would eventually become of its age.