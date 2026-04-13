Prince Harry faces libel lawsuit from his own charity Sentebale

Prince Harry is facing legal action from Sentebale, the charity he co-founded nearly two decades ago in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Court filings show that the case was lodged at the London High Court on March 24, naming Prince Harry and former trustee Mark Dyer as defendants. The claim, categorized as defamation, includes allegations of libel and slander.

In a statement released on April 10, Sentebale’s board of trustees confirmed it had initiated legal proceedings, accusing the pair of orchestrating what it described as a “coordinated adverse media campaign” that allegedly caused reputational damage and operational disruption to the organization.

According to the charity, the campaign triggered widespread online abuse directed at its leadership and partners. Despite the legal action, Sentebale emphasized that its primary mission remains unchanged, continuing its work supporting vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Mark Dyer strongly denied the allegations, calling them “offensive and damaging.” The statement criticized the decision to use charitable funds for legal proceedings, arguing that resources should instead be directed toward the communities the organization serves.

Prince Harry, 41, and his co-founder, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, 59, both stepped back from the charity last year amid a bitter leadership dispute with Sentebale chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka.