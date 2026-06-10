Prince Harry faces new snub following King Charles’ decision

The ongoing divide between the Duke of Sussex and the British Royal Family has taken another dramatic turn. Despite recent efforts by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to rebuild bridges with King Charles III, a fresh decision regarding their former UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, has reportedly left the couple deeply hurt.

Insiders close to the Sussexes claim that the final erasure of their presence from Windsor has dealt a massive blow to Prince Harry’s hopes for a smooth summer reunion.

A Complete Eviction from Royal Roots

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were officially asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage—a property originally gifted to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II—the latest developments signal a permanent severing of ties. The historic property has sat vacant for three years, with reports indicating that even Prince Andrew declined to move into the estate.

According to a report from Closer Magazine, the royal household is now working to scrub any remaining trace of Harry and Meghan from the home in hopes of making it appealing to another member of the royal staff or family.

The Timing Could Not Be Worse

For Prince Harry, the decision feels intensely personal due to its timing. The Duke has reportedly been working tirelessly to establish a secure path to bring Meghan, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet back to England for a summer visit to spend time with King Charles.

A source close to the family revealed the emotional impact of the move:

“This is a huge slap in the face for Harry. Right when he’s sure he’s making progress with his father and getting something worked out for the summer, it comes out that all the wonderful updates they made [to Frogmore] are being erased. How are they not supposed to take that personally?”

An Emotional Attachment Broken

While the Duke of Sussex reportedly acknowledges that the property legally belongs to the Crown Estate, insiders note that he still feels a profound emotional attachment to the home. Harry and Meghan invested significant personal effort and funds into renovating the cottage into a family home before stepping back from senior royal duties.

With security disputes still acting as a major roadblock for the Sussexes’ travel plans to the UK, this latest real estate update serves as a stark reminder of how far apart the California-based royals remain from the heart of the monarchy.