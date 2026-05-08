Prince Harry has paid an emotional tribute to legendary broadcaster David Attenborough ahead of his milestone 100th birthday, praising the natural historian for inspiring generations to care about the planet.

Writing in a heartfelt essay for Time magazine, Harry described Attenborough as “more than a broadcaster” to people who grew up in the United Kingdom, calling him “a secular saint” and “an institutional pillar as essential to the national fabric as a cup of tea.”

The Duke of Sussex reflected on Attenborough’s decades-long career documenting wildlife and environmental change across the globe, saying the broadcaster earned worldwide trust by showcasing the beauty and importance of nature.

“He has earned the world’s trust by simply showing us that our environment is worth appreciating,” Harry wrote. “He didn’t demand our attention, but drew us in with the wonder of nature all the same.”

Harry also highlighted the urgency behind Attenborough’s recent warnings about climate change and environmental destruction, noting that his message carries special weight because of his lifetime spent exploring the natural world.

David Attenborough, who turns 100 on May 8, has long shared close ties with the British royal family, particularly with King Charles and Prince William through their shared environmental interests.

The milestone birthday comes as Attenborough celebrates the release of his latest documentary, Life on Earth: Attenborough’s Greatest Adventure, which revisits his groundbreaking wildlife series and reflects on decades of ocean discovery and conservation efforts.