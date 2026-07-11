Prince Harry issues heartfelt plea during UK return

Prince Harry address the public on ‘resilience and recovery’ during touching visit back to his homeland saw , at a 2027 Invictus Games countdown event

Speaking at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC), the Duke of Sussex said the public can take their lead from the inspirational journeys of wounded, injured and sick members of the military. Sharing his reflections on trauma in an interview with ITV’s This Morning’s Alison Hammond, the Prince of Wales’s son spoke about the success of veterans.

“I think that when you’re really up against it, how you decide to use that trauma, that experience or that loss, how you use that to really grow that resilience in yourself-I think that’s where people can connect to it,” he said.

“And now, more than ever, we need to grow the national resilience here in the UK, but also around the world.” Invictus countdown: A day of lighthearted fun Back to the main message, Harry also joined Hammond for a playful game of Laser Run as the world counts down to the 2027 Games.

These will be the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded, and the competition will make its first return to British soil since they launched in London in 2014. Describing his decade at the helm of the games, the Duke joked: “I’ve lost quite a lot of hair, to be honest,” since 2014, and celebrated the athletes, who ‘continue to do such incredible service’.

A private royal reunion The appearance in Birmingham, which took place just a day before, also followed a top-secret royal rendezvous.

Buckingham Palace revealed King Charles and Camilla had “a private visit” with Harry, wife Meghan and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Because it was purely a private family occasion, royal correspondents noted there would be no pictures released to the press.