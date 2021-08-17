Prince Harry issues statement to military veterans amid Taliban takeover

Britain’s Prince Harry, who served in Afghanistan twice, issued a statement to military veterans as the Taliban regained control of the country over the weekend.

The statement, which was issued jointly by the Duke of Sussex and the CEO of Invictus Games Dominic Reid, urged military vets to support each other through this time, reported People.

Shared on the Invictus Games Foundation’s Twitter account, the statement reads, “What’s happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community.” It further talked about the bond shared by the participating nations in the Invictus Games: “a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades.”

On behalf of the @weareinvictus community on the unfolding events in Afghanistan: pic.twitter.com/djvQnWxekP — Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤 (@WeAreInvictus) August 16, 2021

“We encourage everybody across the Invictus network — and the wider military community — to reach out to each other and offer support for one another,” the statement concluded.

The Invictus Games were launched by Prince Harry in 2014 in an effort to “harness the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country.”

The Duke served in the British Army for 10 years, serving twice in Afghanistan – once in 2008 and later in 2012.