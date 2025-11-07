Prince Harry jokes Dodgers hat was 'under duress' in apology to Canada

Prince Harry is offering sweet apology to Canada!

Last month, the Duke of Sussex sparked backlash when he attended Game 4 of the World Series with wife Meghan Markle at Dodger Stadium.

The criticism arose after the father of two wore a Los Angeles Dodgers hat – representing his new home in California – at the game, instead of supporting Canada’s own Toronto Blue Jays, a team from a fellow Commonwealth country.

Now, Prince Harry has addressed the jokingly addressed the controversy during his ongoing trip to Canada for Remembrance Day events, the U.K.’s equivalent of Veterans Day.

While speaking to CTV News, Harry was asked, “Is there anything you would like to say about wearing that L.A. Dodgers hat last week and getting into hot water?”

Harry lightheartedly replied, “Oh, the L.A. Dodgers hat — hatgate. Well, firstly, I would like to apologize to Canada for wearing it.”

“Secondly, I was under duress. There wasn’t much choice. I was invited to the L.A. Dodgers box or the dugout by the owner himself. So, I was doing what I thought was the polite thing to do,” he added.

During the interview, Harry sported a Blue Jays cap, quipping, “I’ll wear this from now on so I don’t make that mistake again.”

“When you’re missing a lot of hair on top and you’re sitting under flood lights, you’ll take any hat that’s available,” he jokingly said, addin he was “Blue Jays throughout.”

Meghan Markle’s video after Game 7 proved it as it showed Harry looking upset following the Dodgers’ victory.