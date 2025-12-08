Prince Harry jokingly compares Royal life to 'Downton Abbey' during Christmas lunch speech

Prince Harry is mocking at the drama of royal life!

On Friday, December 5, the Duke of Sussex delivered a heartfelt a speech at the British-American Business Council’s 65th Annual Christmas Luncheon in Santa Monica, California.

While speaking, the father of two took a playful jab at the drama involved in growing up as a royal.

“People sometimes ask if growing up with the royal family was a bit like [show creator] Julian’s [Fellowes] Downton Abbey,” Harry – who was a distinguished guest and speaker at the event – said.

He further added, “Yeah, but only one of those worlds is filled with drama, intrigue, elaborate dinners [and] marriages to Americans — and the other is a TV show.”

While much of the speech was lighthearted, Harry also shared thoughtful reflections on his life in the U.S. as a British citizen. “For me, being British isn’t about where you physically stand, but what you stand for,” he said.

The 41-year-old duke also shared that his feelings on celebrating Fourth of July – the Independence Day of the United States.

“It’s a new world to me, celebrating independence from Britain, and more specifically, independence from my great, great, great, great, great, great-grandfather,” he added.

Prince Harry’s speech comes just few days after his surprise appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.