Kate Middleton, Prince William pulled into Harry’s royal plans

In a fresh effort to ease tensions with the Royal Family, Prince Harry is reportedly entering a new arrangement that could soon include Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020, is now said to be sharing details of his official engagements with the Palace.

This move is part of what insiders are calling a peace strategy aimed at aligning his activities with those of King Charles and other senior royals.

The arrangement, originally agreed upon between representatives of King Charles and Prince Harry, includes a plan to avoid clashes in public engagements and media coverage.

Now, it’s being reported that this understanding will also involve Kensington Palace residents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Although Prince William will not have direct control over Prince Harry’s schedule, the coordination is expected to help prevent overlap or tension between their public appearances.

This marks a significant shift from previous years, when Prince Harry’s activities were reportedly kept private from his brother.

Kate Middleton is likely to play a more visible role in this new chapter. The Princess of Wales, known for her poise and dedication to royal duties, will now have more awareness of Prince Harry’s plans.

This could help the Royal Family present a more united front, especially during major events or overseas trips.

The move follows a recent situation where one of Prince Harry’s engagements reportedly overshadowed a public release connected to Queen Camilla.

It’s believed that the incident prompted senior royal aides to pursue better coordination of royal diaries, in order to avoid further friction.

Kate Middleton, who has maintained a public image of stability and grace, is expected to handle this development with professionalism.

However, insiders suggest that the increased involvement may also add pressure to the already busy schedules of her and Prince William.

Prince William, who is scheduled to travel to Brazil in November for his Earthshot Prize event, could benefit from the new arrangement.

Kate Middleton’s involvement could be key to maintaining balance as the two royal households work more closely.

She is viewed as a bridge between the traditional Royal Family and the more independent Sussexes, and her role in this process may become even more central.

While Prince Harry’s relationship with Prince William has been strained in recent years, this step could help reduce friction.

Both Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to be aware of the changes.