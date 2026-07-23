Prince Harry makes surprise appearance in Mike Tindall video

Fans of all thing Royal were surprised on social media this week after Prince Harry’s latest chat about famous friends re-emerged. The clip came from the Duke of Sussex’s interview on Joe Marler Will See You Now – hosted by fellow England rugby man and Celebrity Traitors competitor Joe Marler – and re-emerged on the social media accounts of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby- a popular podcast co-hosted by James Haskell with Mike Tindall and Alex Payne.

The surprising ‘most famous friend’ Prince Harry confessed all to Marler during his segment.

The host pushed the Duke to name the best known contact in his phone and Prince Harry bypassed the obvious Hollywood or musical A-listers to reveal it was his long time friend James Haskell- formerly England Rugby International, also now a popular media Personality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Marler Will See You Now (@willseeyounowshow)

And Prince Harry had a rather lovely thing to say for rugby players when pushed by the Host. “Well the ones who you actually see run around a field make it worthwhile. Then you’ve seen them in person you just know, I mean look good as well!” commented the Duke.

Haskell, now one of the stars of podcast ‘The Good The Bad and The Rugby’ shared the cheeky compliment to his co hosted programme with, Mike Tindall-Prince Harry’s cousin-and Alex Payne.

The former captain’s joke has, understandably caused a stir as he had also recently spoken at theHay LiteratureFestival in May where he commented on how he knew Prince Harry when “he wasfun”.

Though Prince Harry and Mike Tindall haven’t crossed paths publicly in the public domain over the last few years, Harry clearly retains a friendly relationship with The GBandTR duo who he evidently remains banterous with.