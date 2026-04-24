Prince Harry has made a surprise visit to Ukraine this week, delivering a powerful message of support as the country continues to grapple with the ongoing war.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, arrived in the capital Kyiv on April 23, where he met with veterans, humanitarian workers and officials, shining a spotlight on the challenges faced by those affected by the conflict. Photos from the visit showed him stepping off a train and greeting locals, wearing a jacket emblazoned with the Invictus Games logo.

Speaking during the visit, Harry emphasized the importance of keeping global attention on Ukraine’s struggle. “The world sees you and respects you,” he said, describing the nation as one “bravely and successfully defending Europe’s eastern flank.”

Drawing on his own decade of service in the British Army, including tours in Afghanistan, the prince spoke candidly about the long-term impact of war. Addressing delegates at the Kyiv Security Conference, he warned that the effects of the conflict will be felt “for years to come,” particularly among veterans and their families.

The trip marks the latest in a series of visits Harry has made to Ukraine, reflecting his ongoing commitment to raising awareness and supporting recovery initiatives. In addition to meeting officials, he took part in a panel discussion focused on rehabilitation and reintegration, where Ukrainian veterans shared their personal stories.