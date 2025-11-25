Prince Harry, Markle release joint statement after Princess Kate’s keynote

Following Princess Kate Middleton’s touching plea in her latest keynote speech, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a joint statement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, once again highlighted the negative effects of AI and digital media on November 24.

The Sussexes’ team presents a survey study that was carried out to comprehend the detrimental effects on youth in online spaces in a poignant message posted on the Archewell Foundation’s official website.

106 young people between the ages of 10 and 25 from Australia, Canada, Panama, the United Kingdom, and the United States were interviewed by a number of Harry and Meghan’s team in 2025.

“Their words—sometimes hopeful, often conflicted, always honest—reveal a generation navigating unprecedented complexity,” the statement said.

Most youth described their experiences as “overwhelming, confusing, and overstimulating.”

Speaking of AI, the Montecito couple stated that technology has become a “non-negotiable” element of children’s lives.

They asked international leaders, technologists, and policymakers to work together to provide safe internet platforms for the youthful population.

It is worth noting that Harry and Meghan’s recent words come after Princess Kate issued an urgent call to be sensitive and supportive of people suffering from addiction.