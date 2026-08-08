Prince Harry, Meghan arrive in Canada for important mission

A surprise red carpet entrance on Canada’s west coast by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took center stage on Saturday evening to support the 40th Anniversary Gala of a dear friend, David Foster and singer and actress Katharine McPhee.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared at Victoria’s outdoor plaza of the Victoria Conference Centre to mark four decades of raising millions in vital, life-saving money for Canadian families in celebration with those close to them, but without their two young children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Elegant Dress Code for the Event

On the red carpet, The Duchess, a former Hollywood star who made a surprise entrance on the red carpet wearing a minimalist strapless navy dress. However, The Duchess chose to pay tribute to her royal heritage by slipping on Princess Diana’s popular large diamond and sapphire earrings.

The Duke and Duchess looked like quite the regal couple when greeted by producer David Foster, along with his wife Katharine McPhee. The couple of 16-time Grammy winning producer embraced each other on the carpet, as cameras captured photos.

The cause: To help Canadian families who need to prepare for or recover from their child receiving an organ transplant through non-medical financial aid.

Who was on the list? Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Chad Kroeger, Loren Allred, and Jim Treliving to attend.

This marks a meaningful journey for the Duke and Duchess in B.C. In the late fall of 2019-just before the pair announced their intentions to “step back” as senior royals-they looked to none other than Foster to help make their private life on Vancouver Island possible with a property in North Saanich.

Since being created by Foster in 1986, the David Foster Foundation has distributed millions of dollars to help 1,600-plus families undergo the complex procedures to transplant pediatric organs, according to the Canadian non-profit.

“When he got the call from his mother to help somebody else, he was right there. It doesn’t get any better than that.” – Jim Treliving, Chairman of Boston Pizza and a prominent supporter of the foundation.

Their visit to Canada comes shortly after reports of a previously unannounced family reunion in the United Kingdom earlier this summer. In late June [2026], Harry, Meghan, and their two children-Seven-year-old Archie and five-year-old Lilibet- spent a number of days with Prince Charles, as well as his wife Camilla, in a bid for a few quiet moments away from the spotlight of public life. King Charles ‘first glimpse of children’ – Harry and Meghan have’kept Archie and Lilibet separate’.

According to Clarence House officials, a spokesperson claimed the family was spending time with The King in a strictly private family setting and that none of information would be shared publicly with the press and British tabloid media.