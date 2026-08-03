It appears the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have reached a crucial turning point in their relations with the royal family since their brief stay with King Charles at Highgrove House.

The purpose of the private meeting between Charles and his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet was a good beginning for family reconciliation and, say PR experts, the Californians will need a different approach if they wish for long-lasting relations.

What the expert advice to them is Sharon Williams, brand expert and Chief Executive of Taurus Marketing, has shared one, six-word message in regards to the Sussexes: they “need to ask for some forgiveness”.

Referring to public opinion and the media’s take on the situation, Williams said there have been years of problems, “caused by an over-spill of complaints to members of the public, or the media.”

While the meeting at Highgrove in Gloucestershire was successful, he warns they need to work hard to make it more permanent: “Reconciliation with The King is at a critical turning point. Much damage has been done through media commentary, so asking for forgiveness and showing long-term consistency will be essential.”

Sharon Williams, Brand Expert & CEO of Taurus Marketing Key Takeaways from the Highgrove Meeting It was the first time the King and Prince Harry had met face-to-face in 16 months; previously, it had been a further eight months until they had met in private at Charles’s private residence in Gloucestershire.

Queen Camilla also attended the meeting, and the public relations professionals are calling it “a critical step for lasting peace between the family and particularly between the King and Harry.”

Prince Harry and Meghan were seen arriving with their children at Highgrove at approximately 2.45pm yesterday, and they stayed until the evening, where they were then seen leaving.

What to expect going forward Since Prince Harry’s recent public work is still largely concentrated on international affairs and charity work; onlookers are paying attention to the sustainability of private communication between the senior royals.

Brand experts believe this move towards quiet, non-media-centric talks away from public perception is now the Sussexes’ strongest opportunity for long-term stability with the rest of the Firm.