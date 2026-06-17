Prince Harry, Meghan face financial pressure in Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s finances are being placed under intense scrutiny amid reports that the pair are experiencing a ‘strained atmosphere’ over their long-term income prospects.

The end of multi-million-dollar, high-profile entertainment deals with Netflix and Spotify, has seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex begin to feel the pinch of financing their luxury Californian lifestyle.

An insider familiar with the situation revealed that the everyday realities of their high-spending lifestyle were becoming a painful reality, adding, “The atmosphere in Montecito is strained right now”. The source claimed the Duchess of Sussex is currently under immense pressure in terms of cash flow.

“The reality is, they have to bring in as much cash as possible to finance the life they are living and the money is not flowing in as it previously had” explained the source. While their net worth on paper stands at an impressive $60 million, it is actually their liquid cash, the readily available money, that they need to survive, the source revealed.

“We know the financial struggle allegations are not true and simply stories being reported by the gutter media” the insider explained adding that their accounts did not reveal any significant drop-off in earnings whatsoever and that it was their decision to step down from Royal duties to pursue a different path financially. “There has been a lot of misreporting around Meghan and Harry’s finances and it’s been really disheartening to see.”

Reports of financial problems were slammed as ‘false’

But while speculation has been rife the business ventures’ representatives have hit back in force.

The spokesperson stated that claims about severe financial difficulties and bankruptcy are not true, “Recent claims suggesting that the [business] is facing financial difficulties or bankruptcy are entirely false and based on speculation rather than fact.”

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They added that their brand “continues to flourish on its own terms” thanks to a loyal customer base and forward-thinking plans for new products. Long-term plans, they went on to reveal, rather than current rumours, dictate the companies business activities.

With not many new, large scale media deals being announced, it is certainly going to be an interesting year ahead for the Sussexes to try and continue to support the cost of their private security, sprawling estate, and international public profile.