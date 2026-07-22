Prince Harry, Meghan face King Charles' tough terms

Prince Harry has told his wife Meghan Markle to take it easy and follow King Charles III’s demands as talks about a potential reconciliation with the royal family are underway. According to Close Online’s insider, who described a family source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been “reviewing their position”.

“Clearly they’ve been pretty humbled by everything that’s happened,” said the source. “As much as they don’t want to accept it, their only option now is to follow Charles’ rules if they want any hope of rebuilding the relationship.”

The Duke of Sussex, currently residing in California with Meghan and their two children, reportedly believes they should not push further for fear of breaking the few remaining bridges with the King.

“He knows that if they do anything wrong now, they will lose their one remaining tie with his father and his family,” said a source. Here’s a glimpse at Harry’s suggested approach: Low Profile: Harry apparently thinks the Sussexes should keep quiet and step back when it comes to family issues.

Earning Back Trust: Repairing trust with his father and other members of the palace seems to be high on the priorities of Harry. Swallow Your Pride: Meghan is being advised to heed the instructions of royal aides to show that they are reliable and can be trusted to follow direction.

Despite no official comment from Archewell or Buckingham Palace regarding these reports, the royal family watchers are continuing to keep a close watch on how-or if-the Sussexs can mend their relationships.