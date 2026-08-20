Prince Harry, Meghan make major UK school choice for kids

The Duke And Duchess of Sussex are gearing up to transfer back to their home country of Great Britain following a six year hiatus spent in America. As Harry and Meghan ready themselves to make the move and settle down in a British home, that is, a no-longer-royal one, the lovebirds have already registered Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for school before September.

A New Beginning in a United Kingdom School Their newly chosen day school location near the place where they will make their new home in, has yet to be revealed to shield any and all private information from press and security concerns, however we DO know which classes Prince Archie and his sister, Princess Lilibet, will be taking.

Their seven-year-old Son, Prince Archie will be entering Year Three.

The now-almost-five-year-old Lilibet, Princess Lilibet will be entering Year One. The decision to choose a day school (instead of one of those old-fashioned single sex boarding institutions that many royalty typically send off their younger to young adult kids too), gives a united education to the two while still allowing them home on a daily basis.

Following the path that recent Royal’s are laying out Their Royal Cousins – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – have recently all been transferred from their previous co-education-all-boys school in London, Thomas’s Battersea, to the all-girls Lambrook School in Windsor, as well.

They both reside close to Prince William and Kate Middleton on the latter of the two aforementioned Royal estates and have taken to both of their respective educational settings.

The decision for not having their Son attend Prince Harry’s old school (Eton) and taking part in traditional Royal school-leaving boarding routines will surprise many, but he is not the first of their generation of British Royal to steer away from the more antiquated expectations that one’s childhood education dictates.

Harry himself has expressed his desire not to send Archie to Eton. He shared details about the struggles that he experienced as a youngster that lead to their decision to avoid sending both of their young kids to either this Royal high institution and/or the private boarding schools they themselves attended such as Ludgrove for Harry and also even their childhood cousins George, Charlotte, and Louis as Prince William’s cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Prince Harry has already officially registered a boy of Archie is enrolled to Eton College, not that this couple ever indicated their son might attend: \”TheDuke of Sussex has not register for Prince Archie with Eton School – and does not intend to,\” said the Prince’s spokesperson to a popular tabloid, in response to rumors he would consider sending his son to his old secondary institution of schooling.