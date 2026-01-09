Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise virtual appearance at Oprah event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reunited with Oprah Winfrey five years after their explosive tell-all interview that sent shockwaves through the British royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise virtual appearance at an Oprah Daily event earlier today for the launch celebration of a newly released book focused on helping young people disconnect from their devices.

The occasion marked the launch of “An Amazing Generation”, co-authored by Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price, with the publication formerly known as O, the Oprah Magazine, hosting the gathering.

Harry and Meghan joined the discussion via video link, where they spoke with the book’s co-authors. The couple appeared relaxed and engaged throughout the conversation, with Prince Harry dressed casually in a quarter-zip fleece while Meghan opted for a soft pink outfit.

“Over the years we’ve worked with you on how the digital spaces are deeply affecting our collective mental, emotional and physical health,” Harry said during the video conversation.

He continued, “And obviously a huge congratulations to you and the outcome of your research which has created a parent-led movement which is astonishing and much-needed.”

Meanwhile, Meghan added, “And that we’re proud to be a part of.”

The couple – who are parents to two kids – have been vocal about the cause of reducing smartphone use among children, citing concerns about the impact on mental health. Harry and Meghan also established The Parents’ Network in 2024 through their charitable organisation Archewell Philanthropies.

Their appearance at the Oprah-hosted event marked a notable moment, given their bombshell 2021 interview with her, during which they made serious allegations about royal life and their treatment within the monarchy.